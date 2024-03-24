Ottawa Sunrise Rotary names March 2023 students of the month

(From left) Denver Trainor, Leo Leskanich and Melanie Stisser were named March 2023 students of the month by the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Sunrise Rotarians in Ottawa welcomed three students of the month in March to make up for a month in which one could not attend.

Selected from Marquette Academy was Denver Trainor and Leo Leskanich. Trainor is from Ransom and plans to become an athletic trainer. Computer Science holds a special interest for Leskanich. He credits his older brother for inspiring him to study computers.

The March Student of the Month from Ottawa High School is Melanie Stisser. She already has her Certified Nurse Assistant certification and will continue her studies to become a nurse.

All three students are involved in many clubs and service projects while maintaining high scholastic achievement. Sunrise Rotary awards four scholarships each year; Illinois Valley Community College, Opportunity School, Ottawa High School and Marquette Academy.