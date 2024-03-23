Track: Amboy’s Elly Jones medals in Prep Top Times

BLOOMINGTON - Amboy’s Elly Jones medaled in both of her events in Friday’s Class 1A portion of the Illinois Prep Top Times championship at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.

She placed fifth in the triple jump (10.14m) and eighth in the 60m hurdles (10.09).

St. Bede sophomore Lily Bosnich qualified for the finals in the 60m hurdles with a personal best time of 9.96 seconds. She also ran in the 200 meters.

Bureau Valley sent three athletes to compete. Landon Hulsing was 10th in high jump, Andrew Roth was 20th in the 60m hurdles and Brady Hartz was 21st in the 60m dash.

The Class 2A meet will be held on Saturday. Princeton sends three throwers in the shot put, including a pair of No. 3 seeds. Senior Payne Miller is seeded third for the boys at 16.20m (53-1 3/4) and classmate Morgan Foes is the third seed for the girls at 11.95m (39-2 1/4).

Junior Cade Odell also goes down in the shot, seeded 10th at 15.09m (49-6 1/4).

Princeton sophomore Camryn Driscoll is the fifth seed in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.01.

Mendota freshman Mariyah Elam brings in the No. 2 seed in the girls high jump at 1.65m (5-5) while sophomore Sebastian Carlos will run in the boys 400m with a 19th seed time of 53.91.

LaSalle-Peru’s Elli Sines qualified in the girls 60m hurdles with a time of 10.12 while Griffin Hammers qualified in the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:03.61.