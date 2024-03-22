Runnings celebrates grand opening in Streator

Runnings celebrated its grand opening Thursday, March 21, 2024, with a ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by the Streator Chamber of Commerce. Picutred are (from left) Dana Stillwell (Chamber Board), Runnings employees, Mayor Tara Bedei, Courtney Levy (Streator Chamber), (back) Karen Karpati (Chamber Board) and Judy Booze (Chamber ambassadors). (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber, along with Mayor Tara Bedei, celebrated the grand opening of Runnings at Northpoint Plaza in Streator with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The Streator store, 11 Northpoint Drive, is celebrating its grand opening Thursday through Saturday. Runnings is a home, farm and outdoor store operating for more than 75 years. Customer service, product knowledge, and fully stocked shelves are their top priority, the company said.

Runnings, a Minnesota-based retailer, purchased last year RP Home & Harvest, including 21 other locations and one distribution facility across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin. Go to www.runnings.com or call 779-237-5888 for more information.