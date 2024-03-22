Runnings celebrates grand opening in Streator

The Streator Chamber, along with Mayor Tara Bedei, celebrated the grand opening of Runnings at Northpoint Plaza in Streator with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The Streator store, 11 Northpoint Drive, is celebrating its grand opening Thursday through Saturday. Runnings is a home, farm and outdoor store operating for more than 75 years. Customer service, product knowledge, and fully stocked shelves are their top priority, the company said.
Runnings, a Minnesota-based retailer, purchased last year RP Home & Harvest, including 21 other locations and one distribution facility across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin. Go to www.runnings.com or call 779-237-5888 for more information.