Memorial fund for Jade Novak established with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

The legacy of Jade Colleen Novak lives on through the establishment of the Goodnight, Angel Jade Memorial Field of Interest Fund at the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

Novak died Feb. 20 at age 28.

Created in Novak’s honor by her grandparents, Hope and Larry Kelly, the fund provides hope and support for youth struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Born in April 1995, Novak was a member of the Ottawa community and attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from Ottawa High School, where she competed in volleyball and track and was the cross country team manager.

Novak’s adventurous spirit led her to explore various interests, from outdoor pursuits to modeling and masonry. Throughout her life, she found solace in Billy Joel’s ballad, “Goodnight, My Angel,” reflecting her tender heart and unwavering spirit and inspiring the name of the fund.

Despite her vibrant exterior, Novak faced internal battles with mental health and substance abuse. In her memory, the fund will provide financial assistance to local organizations supporting young people facing similar challenges, offering them hope and a path toward healing.

The fund is testament to Novak’s enduring legacy of resilience and compassion.

To contribute or learn more, visit www.srccf.org/items/goodnight%2C-angel-jade-memorial-field-of-interest-fund.