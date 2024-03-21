Streator baseball falls 9-3 to IVC: The Times Wednesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Illinois Valley Central 9, Streator 3: At Chillicothe, the Grey Ghosts scored five runs in the first inning and twice in both the fifth and sixth, while the Bulldogs plated all of their runs in the third.

Zander McCloskey (RBI), Landon Muntz (RBI), Cole Winterrowd and Colin Byers each singled for Streator (2-2). Muntz (4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) suffered the pitching loss with McCloskey pitching a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

Aurora Christian 19, Newark 4 (4 inn.): At Waubonsee Community College, the Eagles erupted for 16 runs in the bottom of the first against the Norsemen (0-6).

Jacob Seyller doubled and Jorgen Friestad singled for Newark, with Jackson Walker, Payton Wills and David Ulrich recording RBIs.

Softball

St. Bede 12, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the Bruins scored seven times in the third inning during the Tri-County Conference victory over the Warriors.

Olivia Chismarick’s double was the lone hit for WFC (3-1, 1-1) while Lilly Libby drove in the lone run. Shae Simons suffered the loss in the circle.

Girls soccer

Mendota 5, Streator 3: At the Streator Soccer Complex, the Bulldogs dropped their season opener to the Trojans.

Audrey Arambula scored a pair of goals with an assist, Kiana Hawthorne also scored, while Alyssa Arambula and ZuZu Gonzales added assists for Streator.

Wrestling

Seneca’s Peura, Streator’s Pollett and Sandwich’s Strenz compete in Indiana: Fighting Irish senior and Team Illinois’ Chris Peura trailed 11-7 late in the third period at 215 pounds, but pulled off a dramatic reversal and pinfall against Team Indiana’s Brandon Johnson on Sunday at the Illinois vs. Indiana All-Star Classic at Mooresville, Indiana sponsored by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

Bulldogs senior and Team Illinois’ Nicholas Pollett fell in his 106 match to Team Indiana’s Mason Jones, who finished runner-up in Indiana’s state finals.

Indians senior and Team Illinois’ Ashlyn Strenz earned two wins in the event at 110, defeating Team Indiana’s Kylie Smith-Foster by a 4-1 decision and then Team Iowa’s Stella Cupples by a 13-2 major decision.