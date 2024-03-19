Ottawa Dolphins score top-5 finishes in Illinois YMCA State Championships

The Ottawa Dolphins' state competitors pose in the pool. The youth swim team brought home multiple top-five finishes from the 2024 Illinois YMCA State Championships. (Photo provided by the Ottawa Dolphins)

The Ottawa Dolphins youth swim team sent competitors to Lake Central High School in St. John, Ind., earlier this month for the 2024 Illinois YMCA State Championships. Ottawa placed 16th of 29 teams.

Top-five individual finishes for the Dolphins in individual competition included: Breckyn Jobst (4th in the 10U 50 butterfly), Elizabeth Hansen (3rd in the 12U 50 butterfly) and Evelyn Hansen (4th in the 10U 50 freestyle).

Top-five relay finishes for the Dolphins came courtesy of: Caden Brown, Tucker Citta, Clayton Budnick, Reid Rutherford (5th in the boys 8U 100 medley), Clayton Budnick, Reid Rutherford, Davis Hawkins, Caden Brown (3rd in the boys 8U 100 freestyle) and the team of Breckyn Jobst, Maya Burke, Stella Andree, Evelyn Hansen (5th in the girls 10U 200 freestyle).