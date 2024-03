The 700 block of State Street in Ottawa between West Moore and Allen streets will be reduced to one lane beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, as contractors reposition a gas line. (Derek Barichello)

The 700 block of State Street in Ottawa between West Moore and Allen streets will be reduced to one lane beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, as contractors reposition a gas line.

The one-lane traffic will be in effect throughout the workday and reopened to all traffic by 5 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday.