Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District elects officers

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual election of directors on Feb. 8 at the USDA Service Center in Henry.

Three directors’ terms were available for the election. Reelected to a two-year term were George Mattern, Josh Merdian and Debbie Leigh. Together they will join District Board members Mark Haun and Gina Schlosser. Additionally, associate directors Terry Bogner, Diana Williamson and Jim McQuilkin will join the board with their knowledge and guidance.

If anyone is interested in being an associate member or interested in information for next year’s election, contact the MP-SWCD office at 309-364-3913, ext. 3.