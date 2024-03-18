La Salle County Board Chair candidates talk county’s top issues

The following responses were provided by each of the candidates to the question, “What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?” (Scott Anderson)

Editor’s note: The following remarks from all four candidates running for La Salle County Board chair in the March 19 primary were pulled from each of the candidates’ corresponding Shaw Local News Network questionnaires. Candidates’ responses have been pulled in full and are not edited for length. To read each candidate’s full questionnaire, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election.

The following responses were provided by each of the candidates to the question, “What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?”

Candidates’ responses are listed in alphabetical order by political party.

Brian Dose, D-Ottawa: The number one issue facing our county is economics. I have talked to numerous people and families throughout LaSalle County and alot of our families feel left behind. Childhood poverty has almost doubled in LaSalle County from 2000 to 2022. Over 40% of our LaSalle County children are considered living in low income households. Many of our families are also struggling trying to find affordable childcare. We have a committee that oversees cats and dogs but not a committee focused on economic development. I would push to establish an economic development committee/working group that ties local non-for-profit economic groups such as area chamber of commerces, labor, workforce development agencies, and governmental agencies with the County. We need to laser focus our committees and County policies on what we can do to help families. A broader economic base will lessen the tax burden on working families. What happens at one end of the County effects the taxes of everyone else.

Joe Oscepinski Jr., D-Peru: I recognize three pressing issues that demand our attention and proactive solutions.

1. Economic Development: One of the top priorities is fostering economic growth and development within our county. This includes attracting new businesses, supporting existing enterprises and creating job opportunities for our residents. To address this issue, I propose implementing policies that incentivize investment, reduce regulatory burdens on businesses, and prioritize workforce development initiatives to ensure our residents have the skills needed for available jobs.

2. Infrastructure: Another critical issue facing our county is the state of our infrastructure, including roads, bridges and public facilities. Investing in infrastructure upgrades and maintenance not only improves the quality of life for our residents but also enhances our county’s attractiveness for businesses and tourists. I advocate for strategic infrastructure investments, utilizing both state and federal funding, to address immediate needs and plan for future growth.

3. Public Safety: The safety and security of our residents are paramount. We must support our law enforcement agencies and first responders with adequate resources and training to effectively protect our communities. Additionally, addressing issues such as substance abuse and mental health requires a comprehensive approach that includes prevention, intervention and access to treatment services.

In addressing these issues, I believe in a pragmatic and collaborative approach that prioritizes the needs of our community while staying true to our Democratic values of fairness, equity and opportunity for all. By working together with stakeholders across party lines, we can make meaningful progress on these important issues and build a brighter future for our county.

Donald Jensen, R-Deer Park: There are many issues facing the county like the rest of the nation. Issues such as homelessness and mental healthcare access are of note in the past few years, but my main concern lies with the taxes that burden our citizens. Government’s responsibility is to fashion public policy to promote the general welfare not to provide for it. All the ills of society cannot be solved merely by throwing money at them. Inflation, a form of taxes, has gotten out of hand due to the poor public policy of excessive spending on the Federal and State level during the pandemic and after it. If the economic conditions present the opportunity to pay down our debt obligation, relieving the taxpayers of some of the burden here in LaSalle County, we should seize the chance to do so.

Deborah Porter, R-Streator: Property taxes, everyone hates taxes and here in Illinois we are being taxed to death. The State needs to figure out a different & better way to fund our schools, and make the tax system more affordable and fair.