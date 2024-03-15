Bureau County Farm Bureau offers freezer meals for sale

Orders are due Monday, March 18, for the Bureau County Farm Bureau freezer meal fundraiser. All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Bureau County Ag in the Classroom program. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Orders are due Monday, March 18, for the Bureau County Farm Bureau freezer meal fundraiser.

The cost is $200 for 10 pre-packaged, frozen meals. Each meal serves three to fiv people. All you need to do is thaw and reheat. The meals are prepared, frozen and placed in an easy-to-handle box when you pick them up.

The menu includes Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Hickory Smoked Pork Loin, Smoked Sausage with Peppers and Onions, Chicken Teriyaki, Pork Fritters with Mixed Vegetables, Ham Steak with Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Chili Meatballs, Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce, Chicken Cavatappi and Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese.

Pre-ordered meals will need to be picked up at the Bureau County Farm Bureau between 3 and 5 p.m. April 3.

Pre-orders are required by March 18. Call in your order to 815-875-6468. Payment is required by sending or dropping off a check to the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation at the time of order. Any meals not paid for by the order date will not be placed. All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Bureau County Ag in the Classroom program. The farm bureau will call before the delivery date to remind customers of pick up. Payment is required before delivery.