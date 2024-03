The 75th anniversary of the California Zephyr train is scheduled to stop at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Princeton’s Amtrak depot. (Scott Anderson)

Residents are invited to join community officials a the depot platform to give a welcome and congratulations. Amtrak will be carrying senior staff and historical dignitaries along the route from Chicago to San Francisco. At each stop, they will stop to say hello to member cities and Princeton is on the list.