Peru chooses partner for more than $3.5 million fiber expansion project

FiberMeFast by Geneseo Communications was selected by the city of Peru to build a buried, 100% fiber-to-the-premises network throughout the community.

FiberMeFast will address the build in three separate phases, with plans to invest more than $3.5 million in the initial phase of the multiyear fiber expansion project, marking what company CEO Mike McClain said is “a major milestone in bringing [a] 10-gigabyte internet service to Peru,” according to a news release from Geneseo Communications.

The new project is expected to begin in March and will provide FTTP for all residents and businesses starting within phase one of the project.

“Peru city leaders made it clear they wanted the forefront of modern technology, with access to up to 10-gigabyte symmetrical high-speed fiber internet access for the residents and businesses of Peru,” McClain said in the release. “In lieu of more poles and lines cluttering the city’s right of way, and to avoid weather-related outages, GCI plans to bury its network.

“We are excited that Peru city leaders had the foresight to want the best for their community and have chosen to partner with GCI to deliver it.”

Corporation counsel Scott Schweickert said the fiber network is an investment in a brighter future for residents, adding that GCI’s expansion of high-capacity and reliable broadband positions Peru to attract more businesses and enhance residents’ lifestyles.

“Communitywide access to a fiber-optic network is a multifaceted economic driver,” he said. “Having ubiquitous availability of fiber-optic broadband is a requirement for all levels of business, including those residents that work from home.”

Mayor Ken Kolowski said the announcement is a game-changer for the city, noting that access to ultra-high-speed internet has become as necessary as access to clean water and electricity.

“Our partnership with GCI will ensure that residents and businesses throughout Peru will have access to a network that supports their community’s continued growth as well as provides increased technological capabilities,” he said.

Designs are underway, and construction is expected to begin this month. With the launch, FiberMeFast will offer fully symmetrical speeds up to 10 gigabytes per second with unlimited data use.

Peru customers will have the option to add streaming TV service as well as have the bandwidth to power multiple devices, including home automation technologies.

To learn more about this project, visit www.fibermefast.com.