Three Rivers announces all-conference wrestling, scholastic bowl teams

Three Rivers Conference has announced it’s all-conference teams for wrestling and scholastic bowl.

Wrestling: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson, Ace Christiansen and Cade Odell were named to the first team for wrestling, Preston Arkels and Casey Etheridge were named to the second team and Kayden Gibson and Ian Morris received honorable mention.

Orion finished as undefeated (11-0) conference champions.

Scholastic bowl: Students from Bureau Valley, Mendota and Princeton were recognized on the 2023-24 Three Rivers Conference Scholastic Bowl Team.

Mendota’s Jay Sims (3.40 points per game) and Bureau Valley’s Eli Attig (2.7 points) were named to the first team and BV’s Blake Helms (2.45), Princeton’s Maximus Wilborn (2.09) and Mendota’s Anthony Kelson (1.90) were named to the second team.