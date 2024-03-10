Peru library to host Color Me Calm, 20 & 30 Something Book Club

A schedule of activities for the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., for the week of March 11. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

Here is a schedule of activities for the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., for the week of March 11.

9:30 a.m. Monday, March 11: Books and Babies

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 12: Color Me Calm, lower level meeting room.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12: Evening story time, second Tuesday of each month, downstairs in the children’s department. This is for children of all ages. A craft or activity follows the story. Registration is required. For questions call Mackenzie Kavanaugh at 815-223-0229 or email mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12: 20 & 30 Something Book Club, lower level meeting room. “Illegally Yours: a memoir,” by Rafael Agustin. This heartwarming and comical memoir looks at how a successful TV writer accidentally discovered he was an undocumented immigrant in his teenage years and how it turned his entire world upside down.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14: Thursday Tots.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 15: Tech Help Friday, by appointment.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 16: Peruvian Purlers, lower level meeting room.

12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16: SAT Prep Course, lower level meeting room. Do you need to do a little prepping for the SAT before taking the test? Join the Peru Library as the partner with Sylvan learning. Registration is required by going to www.perulibrary.org. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.