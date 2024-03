The Granville United Church of Christ, 103 Church St., will host its annual pork chop dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Palm Sunday, March 24. (Scott Anderson)

The menu will be grilled pork chops, real mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, salad and homemade desserts. The cost will be $14 for one chop and $16 for two chops. Carryouts are available.