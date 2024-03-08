Marseilles woman faces up to 10 years for Seneca gunshot

A Marseilles woman faces up to 10 years in prison for the illegal handling of a gun at a Seneca tavern. The gun went off, injuring her and the gun’s owner. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

A Marseilles woman faces up to 10 years in prison for the illegal handling of a gun at a Seneca tavern. The gun went off, injuring her and the gun’s owner.

Malinda Missel, 47, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Ordinarily, Missel might have faced a prison sentence up to five years but prosecutors disclosed she is eligible for an extended term of two to 10 years. She also is ineligible for probation. She will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3.

Missel was charged after Seneca police and first responders were dispatched March 25 to 3rd Bar, 316 Main St. There, Missel was found with a gunshot wound to her leg and a companion, 58-year-old Russell Mondy, of Seneca, had a finger injury.

The investigation revealed Mondy had brought a .380-caliber pistol into the tavern despite a concealed-carry prohibition. (He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense and was placed on conditional discharge.)

Surveillance footage showed Missel handling the gun, which discharged and injured both her and Mondy.

Missel will have an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. at sentencing.