A man and woman patron of Third Bar in Seneca were wounded from an accidental discharge of a pistol Saturday night, according to Seneca police.

The incident involving a single gun shot occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at the bar at 316 N. Main St., police said. EMS responded and the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Seneca police said the investigation still is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.