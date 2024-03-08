Indoor track & field: Area athletes compete in ‘Thursday Night Thriller’

STERLING - Bureau Valley held its Thursday Night Thriller indoor track and field meet at the Westwood Complex in Sterling.

No team scores were kept.

Bureau Valley sophomore Brady Hartz set a new school record in the 60m dash with a first-place time of 7.28. He was also third in the 400 (57.87) and fourth in the 200 (25.27).

BV junior Landon Hulsing won the high jump with a jump of 5-10.

Andrew Roth (9.59) and Brock Shane (9.84) gave the Storm a second and third finish in the 60 hurdles, respectively.

Also for the Storm, Connor Scott was third (34-1 3/4) in the triple jump, Brock Shane was third in the pole vault at 10-6 and Cameron Lemons was fifth (8-6), Payton Walowski was third in the 60m, Nathan Siri was fourth (5:40.61) in the 1600, and Roth was fourth (17-5 1/2) and Rhiley Pinter fifth (16-10) in the long jump.

The Princeton boys won the 4x800 relay with Augustus Swanson, Arthur Burden, Tyler VandeVenter and Dawson Lambert running a 9:55.72 while Payne Miller won the shot put (50-4 1/4).

Andrew Peacock took second in the pole vault (11-6) for the Tigers, Evan Driscoll was third in the 200m (25.24) and fourth in the 60m (7.56) while Cade Odell (45-5 1/4) and Ian Morris (45-5) placed third and fourth in the shot.

PHS also picked up thirds in the 4x200 relay with Garrett Gleason, Driscoll, Common Green and Casey Etheridge) in 1:43.46 and the 4x400 relay with Etheridge, Arthur Burden, Andrew Peacock and Gleason in 4:04.22.

PHS gained fifths in the 4x800 Relay with Michel Sanchez-Rodriguez, Jackson Drodza, Cameron Lawrence, Matthew Lord in 11:28.69 and Beckett Funderberg in the triple jump (31-1/2).

For St. Bede, Marco Rizzi was second (18-3) and Greyson Marincic third (17-9 1/2) in the long jump.

Princeton turned in five first-place finishes on the girls side, including sophomore Camryn Driscoll’s double in the 200 (27.74) and 400 (62.45).

“Camryn had two thrilling wins against some excellent competition with her best early season performances in both the 400 and 200. She won both races by less than a 10th of a second,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said.

Senior Morgan Foes improved her personal best in the shot by by two feet to break the PHS indoor record with a winning toss of 39-1 1/4.

Morgan Foes

Other PHS winners were Payton Frueh in the 1600 (6:12.68) and the 4 x 800 relay of Avery Waca, Alexandra Waca, Natalie Meyer and Frueh with a time of 12:05.

Seconds went to PHS’ Ashlynn Weber in the triple jump (31-1 1/2) and Ruby Acker in the 1600 (6:23.48).

Also for PHS, Morgan Richards was third in the shot put (34-4 3/4), Natalie Meyer was fourth in the 1600 (6:43.45) and Avery Waca was fifth in the 1600 (6:48.97).

“We had some excellent performances and a lot of season bests by the rest of the team as well,” Hodge said.

Bureau Valley got firsts from Leah House in the 3200 (15:14.3) and the 4 x 400 relay of Kate Salisbury, McKinley Canady, Emma Mussche and Lynzie Cady in 4:35.78,

Also for the Storm, Emma Mussche was second (2:51.2) and Gemma Moore third (2:58.12) in the 800m, Cady was third in the 400m (1:07.8), Canady was third in the triple jump (29-9 3/4), the 4 x 200 relay of Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Landry Hitzler and Canady was third in 1:57.67, Salisbury was fourth in the high jump (4-8) and Gibson was fourth in the 200.

St. Bede sophomore Lily Bosnich won the long jump (15-10 1/4) and took second in the 60m (8.38), 200m (27.75) and 60m hurdles (10.27).

Also for St. Bede Maggie Arkins won the 800m (2:50.55) and Emerald De La Torre was second in the 60m (8.52)