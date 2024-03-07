Peru police to conduct St. Patrick’s enforcement

The Peru Police Department is reminding motorists officers will be out in full force to keep roads safe while the green beer flows. (Scott Anderson)

The Peru Police Department is reminding motorists officers will be out in full force to keep roads safe while the green beer flows.

In addition to looking for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers, the Peru Police Department will be stepping up seat-belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat-belt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and other traffic laws will also be strictly enforced. The campaign runs March 8-18.

While designating a sober driver is the simplest way to avoid a tragic crash or DUI arrest, here are some additional tips to help you keep yourself and others safe:

• If a friend is about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely.

• Buckle up. It’s your best defense in the event of a crash.

• Remember, pedestrians are at risk, too. If you’re walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re driving, remain alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.