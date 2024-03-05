IVCC releases 13th annual Popular Annual Financial Report

Illinois Valley Community College released its 13th annual Popular Annual Financial Report, a summary of the college’s financial condition for the fiscal year that ended in June 2023. (Scott Anderson)

The financial report, known as PAFR, is designed to be accessible and understood by individuals without financial backgrounds, and IVCC’s publication routinely earns awards and praise from the Government Finance Officers Association for its clarity and transparency, the college said in a news release.

“The PAFR presents financial information in a clear and concise format because we believe that integrity and transparency in financial reporting are essential to maintaining trust with our stakeholders,” said President Tracy Morris, in a news release. “I am very proud of our dedicated Business Office staff on the work they have put into preparing this report and we hope that you will find it to be helpful in reviewing important financial information in an easy-to-read format.”

Morris encouraged individuals to reach out to the college if they have questions or need clarification. The report can be found at https://www.ivcc.edu/businessservices/financial-pafr/FY2023_PAFR.pdf