Tastee Freez in Spring Valley opens for the season

Tastee Freez in Spring Valley reopened for the season Sunday.

The ice cream venue is located at 309 E. Dakota St. It has been open since 1950, serving ice cream for more than 70 years. Go to https://www.facebook.com/SVTASTEEFREEZ to see more updates on the business.

