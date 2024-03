The annual spring cleanup at Ladd Cemetery will begin Monday, March 11. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

The annual spring cleanup at Ladd Cemetery will begin Monday, March 11.

All grave decorations will be removed and disposed of at this time. Anyone wishing to retain these items must pick them up prior to the cleanup date. New grave decorations may be placed after Monday, March 18. No glass, ceramic or clay vases will be allowed.

For more information, call Paul Biccochi at 815-894-3279.