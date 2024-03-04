Girls basketball: St. Bede to host a season celebration for state basketball team

St. Bede Academy will host a season celebration for their state girls basketball team in recognition of its fourth-place finish in the Class 1A State Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

PERU - It was a season to remember.

St. Bede Academy will do just that, hosting a season celebration for their state girls basketball team in recognition of its fourth-place finish in the Class 1A State Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.

All students, staff, families and fans are invited to attend. There will be a reception with refreshments after the ceremony.

The Bruins had a history-making season, reaching the state tournament for the first time, winning the Ottawa Marquette Regional, the Gardner-South Wilmington Sectional and the Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Supersectional.

At state, the Bruins played eventual Class 1A State champion Okawville before falling 44-30 in the semifinals.

They saw their season end with a 64-56 loss to Altamont in the third-place game, finishing with a 29-9 record.