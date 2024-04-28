Peru library to host teen game night May 3

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host its teen game night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

Children in the age range of 12 to 18 are welcome to attend. It’s an activity geared for teens to meet new friends and play all kinds of games.

The library also will be continuing its Illinois Valley Library Road Trip to May 18. Have your passport stamped at as many libraries as you’re comfortable visiting and return to your home library to turn in your passport. Your passport and stamps will get you a chance to win a prize. Participating libraries include Earlville, Mendota, Ladd, La Moille, La Salle, Oglesby, Princeton, Ohio, Paw Paw, Putnam County, Wyanet, Ottawa, Spring Valley, DePue, Streator, Tiskilwa, Utica and Walnut.

Call 815-223-0229 for more information.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29: Books and babies, children’s library. For ages 6 weeks to 24 months. An activity or craft will follow storytime.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29: As the Pages Turn Book discussion, library meeting room. The group meets the last Monday of each month to discuss their thoughts of that month’s book. All are welcome to attend.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2: Thursday Tots, children’s library. For toddlers ages 1 to 3. The library will lead an activity or craft after storytime.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 3: Tech Help Fridays.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4: Peruvian Purlers, lower level meeting room. An informal weekly gathering of knitters, crocheters and others at the Peru Library. Doesn’t matter if you are beginner or master, all are welcome.

