Open Table UCC in Ottawa to host organic plant sale

Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa will be hosting its annual plant sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, at 910 Columbus St., the corner of Jackson and Columbus streets.

All plants are $4. All plants are certified organic and grown just south of Bloomington in Atlanta, Illinois by PrairiErth Farms. Each plant is grown in its own pot and will be ready to plant when you receive it. The farm reserves the right to make substitutions when necessary at time of delivery.

All proceeds benefit Open Table United Church of Christ.