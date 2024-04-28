Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council to host Cinco de Mayo fest in Mendota

The Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council will be hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo festival at 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Northbrook Middle School, 1804 Guiles Ave., Mendota. There is no fee for entrance to the event. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council will be hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo festival at 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Northbrook Middle School, 1804 Guiles Ave., Mendota. There is no fee for entrance to the event.

This annual event features royalty competitions, food trucks, face painting and music, among other activities. In addition, more than 20 businesses and organizations will have booths at the event. There also will be raffles, including one for a used John Deere lawn tractor (tickets for this raffle are available through IVHPC members or by contacting Mario at 815-830-2547).

Money raised from the event benefits cultural events and scholarships.