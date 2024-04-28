Ladd, Cherry garage sales set May 3 and 4

Ladd and Cherry village wide garage sales will be Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.

Maps will be available Wednesday, May 1, at the State Bank of Cherry, Cherry Post Office, Village of Ladd, North Central Bank and Casey’s General Store. Maps also can be accessed at www.villageofladd.com.

The village of Ladd also announced other events scheduled in May include:

Water mains will be flushed Tuesday, May 14, weather permitting. Customers may experience low water pressure and discoloration during this time and are advised to run the cold water until it clears.

Ladd also will host its spring brush collection on Monday, May 20. Crews will pick up tree and shrub trimmings that are from 3 to 6 feet in length and up to 6 inches in diameter, weather permitting. Piles should not be bound or tied. Stack the branches with the cut end toward the street. Crews will start early in the morning and will make one pass through each area. Yard or garden waste, larger branches, stumps, root balls and professional tree trimmings will not be collected.

E-Recycling will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, for Ladd residents. Proof of residency, such as a utility bill, will be required. The first three items are free; additional items are $10 each. The event will be rain or shine. Once the container is full the event will end. Village of Cherry residents may come from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday and bring their e-recycling. Cost will be $10 per TV. Do not leave items outside of the collection site; 24-hour surveillance cameras will be on the site.