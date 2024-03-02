1A boys basketball: Serena falls 61-52 to Aurora Christian in sectional title game

ELGIN – The Serena boys basketball team cut an 11-point halftime deficit against Aurora Christian to three with just under four minutes to play in Friday night’s Class 1A Harvest Christian Academy Sectional championship game.

But the Eagles, who had built the lead at the break after a 22-7 second-quarter burst, responded with an 8-2 run over the next three minutes to help close out a 61-52 victory over the Huskers.

Aurora Christian (24-8) now plays Pecatonica, a 60-50 winner over Lanaark Eastland, in Monday’s 6 p.m. DeKalb Supersectional at NIU’s Convocation Center.

Serena – which completed the best season in the program’s over 100-year history – ends the campaign at 31-4.

“That was a key stretch right before halftime, no doubt,” Serena coach Dain Twait said of the Eagles’ 8-0 run to close out the half. “We were down three and missed a couple of open looks from the arc, and Aurora Christian was able to convert on the other end to push it to 11 at halftime.

“There were times tonight when we uncharacteristically playing faster than we wanted to on the offensive end.”

Aurora Christian sophomore guard Marshawn Cocroft netted 15 of his game-high 30 points in the second, with four drives and a pair of 3-pointers.

“On the defensive end, they have so many good shooters that you kind of have to pick and choose what you are going to give up,” Twait said. “Did we want to give up layups like we were in the second? No, but we just had a tough time keeping them out of the lane. We did a much better job in the second half, and that’s what allowed us to chip away and cut it to three with four minutes to play.”

Serena, behind hoops from Tanner Faivre, Richie Armour and Hunter Staton, as well as getting to the foul line, was able to cut the lead to 41-33 heading to the fourth. The Huskers then used a pair of triples and a drive from Staton, a layup and trey from Carson Baker and a tip-in by Armour to slice the margin down to 50-47 at the midway mark.

AC countered with 3-pointer by Jalen Carter, a score from Jacob Baumann and a drive from Cam Morel (17 points, 10 rebounds) to extend the lead back to 58-49 with just under a minute to go.

As was the norm this season, seniors led the way for Serena. Staton had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Baker 15 points, Armour added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Faivre – who has been battling illness since Wednesday – four points, four rebounds and four assists.

“Serena has a great team, one that can shoot it, and as you saw here tonight, one that can really take the ball to the basket strong,” Aurora Christian coach Dan Beebe said. “I feel we have a pretty good defensive team, and to hold them to 52 points, I feel like that is pretty good.

“The second quarter was a pretty big key for us. Marshawn was able to penetrate a few times and finish, and then a couple of times when Serena sagged off was able to knock down the perimeter shot. When he gets going downhill, he’s pretty hard to stop.”

Serena finished shooting 19 of 51 (37%) from the field and committed 18 turnovers. Aurora Christian ended 22 of 50 (44%) from the floor, won the rebound battle 36-31 and had 14 giveaways.

Serena's Carson Baker puts the shot up over Aurora Christian's Marshawn Cocraft during the Class 1A Harvest Christian Sectional championship game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Elgin. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

“I’m disappointed that our season ended at this point for the second straight season, but I’m even more disappointed I won’t be able to coach this group again,” Twait said. “They are special, and they made their mark in Serena boys basketball history.”

Staton said while the disappointment of the night is tough to talk about, he and his fellow seniors realize what they’ve accomplished the last two seasons.

“I think we all realize it right now, but I think it will become clearer as things settle down, that we put together the greatest boys basketball season ever at Serena,” Staton said. “I don’t even have the words for how proud I am to have been able to be a part of the last two seasons.

“Tonight didn’t work out like we would have hoped, but we played as hard as we could have and left it all out there. I’m really going to miss playing for this team.”