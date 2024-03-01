Streator council approves facade grant at former Royal Vending building

The Streator City Council recently approved a $30,000 facade grant to the corner lot at 825 E. Main St., leaving the city with a lone remaining grant in the 2024 budget. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator City Council recently approved a $30,000 facade grant to the corner lot at 825 E. Main St., leaving the city with a lone remaining grant in the 2024 budget.

The estimated $81,000 project at the former Royal Vending site calls to remove and rebrick the west facade, installation of 10 new commercial windows on the west facade, installation of a new commercial storefront entry door to the west facade, installation of a new garage door on the west facade, installation of awnings and pendant lights over the west facade windows, removal and replacement of the existing sheet metal on the south facade, installation of six new commercial windows on the south facade, installation of two new commercial storefront entry doors on the south facade, installation of a new garage door on the south facade and installation of a brick wainscoting on the south facade.

The work seeks to renovate the building to the pre-1950s look of the building. It is owned by Joe Senko of Lilja Corporation.

City reaches TIF agreement with More on Main

The City Council agreed recently to a tax increment financing district fund contribution to More on Main for $15,000. Jen McMullen, owner of More on Main, approached the council last fall to request financial assistance for the costs of modifying the kitchen and upgrading the building’s electrical system.

Streator City Manager David Plyman said it is difficult to determine how much, if any, the planned improvements will increase property tax assessments on the building, however, the business has been a major traffic generator and contributes significantly to the viability of the downtown.

City awards demolition of 2 properties

The City Council approved recently the demolitions of 121 W. Hickory St. and 210 S. Bloomington St. to Robert Shay of Pontiac for $60,000. The property at 121 W. Hickory St. (shown here) also will require $23,400 in asbestos removal prior to demolition. (Derek Barichello)

The City Council approved recently the demolitions of 121 W. Hickory St. and 210 S. Bloomington St. to Robert Shay of Pontiac for $60,000. The property at 121 W. Hickory St. also will require $23,400 in asbestos removal prior to demolition.

A search warrant was carried out in June at the Hickory Street house after people were seen on video fleeing into the house following a shooting, the Streator Police Department reported at the time. No arrests were made as a result of it, the police said. According to the city’s ordinances, the city can declare a public nuisance property where three or more offenses, outlined specifically in the city’s ordinance, have occurred within a year.

In response to the shooting, Mayor Tara Bedei requested the city take a number of actions to curb further violence, including shutting down that house. Its homeowner spoke during the Feb. 21 meeting, saying he needed more time and money to make repairs.