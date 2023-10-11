More on Main in Streator seeks city’s assistance in expansion plan

More on Main in Streator is looking to expand and asked the City Council for tax increment financing assistance.

The Main Street Market building at 317 E. Main St. is more than just the More on Main coffee shop and restaurant, it also houses eight other businesses employing more than 20 people.

The owners of More on Main are looking to modify the kitchen and upgrade the building’s electrical system at an estimated cost of $105,000. The upgrades would allow More on Main to expand its business and make way for possibly two other businesses to open in the building.

“We’re looking for a redevelopment agreement to help us with the costs,” said owner Jen McMullen to the City Council at a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday.

McMullen said her family has invested $239,000 into the building, which had been vacant prior to its purchase in 2017. In the application, the Main Street Market is estimated to generate about $625,000 in sales and projected to generate about $980,000 in sales after improvements as well as create about seven jobs.

City Manager David Plyman said he will meet with McMullen to discuss an agreement. He said that if an agreement is reached, it will come before the City Council for a vote.

Tax increment financing is based on investing money into projects through a variety of methods that will lead to increased property values. With those increased property values, the incremental growth in taxes collected then is reinvested into the fund to keep it active for future projects.

McMullen said the coffee shop is consistently busy and businesses throughout the community have asked if there are more retail spaces available to move into the Main Street Market building.

McMullen said her business is committed to Streator.

“We’re in it for the long haul,” she said.