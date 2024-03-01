La Moille schools to partake in coin wars to raise money for activities

La Moille schools will be waging war ... coin wars, that is! (Provided)

La Moille classrooms will be engaged in a friendly battle to raise the most spare change March 11-15 with all the proceeds going to activities at La Moille schools.

There will be a container for each classroom. Each penny counts as a positive. Silver coins, however, coint as negative points and you want to put these in your competition’s containers. Dropping a quarter, for example, takes 25 points from their total. Dollars of all amounts also count as positive points.

At the end of the day March 15, all change/points will be tallied and the classroom with the most points wins a pizza party.