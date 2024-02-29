St. Bede state notebook: ‘Sip’ makes his last call on St. Bede’s third-place game

Rick Sipovic (left) works on his pre-game notes for St. Bede's third-place game Thursday evening in Normal. He is signing off after 44 years as radio broadcaster for WLPO. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Rick Sipovic prepared game notes between bites of an ice cream sandwich in the media room of the IHSA State Girls basketball tournament just as he has for thousands of games before.

This game will be different. It will be for the last time.

“Sip” as he is best know by his friends, will be signing off for the last time as a long time radio broadcaster with the final call of St. Bede’s third-place game Thursday evening in the Class 1A State tournament.

It marks the end of a distinguished 44-year career, which started as Lanny Slevin’s sidekick in 1979 and ends with a 10-year run as the play by play man in the WLPO booth.

Rick Sipovic pauses before going on the air for St. Bede's first game at the IHSA State Tournament on Thursday afternoon. He will sign off after 44 years with St. Bede's third-place game Thursday evening. (Kevin Hieronymus)

He said he won’t be doing anything different than he has the many broadcasts before.

“Not really in the sense of preparation,” he said. “I do a lot of prep work before every game. I learned a long time ago from Lanny that you should over prepare and under use. You may only use half of it, but I’d rather have too much than not enough.”

He said it’s starting to sink home that he will be hanging up his microphone, especially after calling his final L-P game Tuesday that has been his bread and butter games over all the years. He said that game “left a little lump in my throat.”

Sipovic said he’s always liked broadcasting games and still likes doing it.

“I probably would until I’m 100,” he said.

He said he hopes to sign off not sobbing.

“I’m glad I’ve got Mike (Brown) and Pat (Cinotte) with me,” Sipovic said. “Mike’s been around a long time kind of in the background and Pat for the last eight years. He’s taught me a lot of things about the game and how you can use each other in a broadcast. I thank him for that and just Mike being so loyal over the years.”

St. Bede tradition: While this is the girls first appearance at state, St. Bede has the tradition of making state in two other sports - softball and baseball.

Shawn Sons’ Bruins softball team captured their first state championship a year ago in its third state appearance. They also played at state in 2013 (4th) and 2019 (3rd).

The Bruins baseball team has reached the state finals seven times. The Bruins won the Class A State tournament in 1988 and placed third in 2015. They’ve also made appearances in 1944, 1946, 1965, 1967 and 1992.

Similar experiences: Two St. Bede starters, Ella Hermes and Lily Bosnich, played prominent roles for the St. Bede state softball championship team. Starter Lili McClain and reserves Bailey Engels and Quinn McClain also saw action on the state diamond.

Hermes said while it helps to experience the state atmosphere, the state basketball tournament is different than softball.

“I feel like mentally, it’s good for me sort of being here before. I feel mentally tougher,” she said. “But I feel it’s whole a lot different atmosphere than state softball. In a softball game you’re all so spread about and you’re all just combined in this gym and you see everyone. And it’s crazy.”

St. Bede fans cheer on the Lady Bruins during the Class 1A State semifinal game on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Big backing: The Bruins had a large crowd with the student section decked out in white sitting in the corner behind the St. Bede bench.

Mickley and her players have appreciated the support they’ve received throughout the postseason run.

“The support in the community, the teams we’ve played in conference, teams we’ve played along the way in the state series, they’ve all backed us,” Mickley said. “The grade schools and businesses, my work, my phone has been blowing up with well wishes for the girls. I’m very happy these girls got to this point. They set these goals a long time ago and to see the community wrap their arms around them, support them and lift the up is something you don’t see every day.”

Bruins’ lucky penny: St. Bede softball coach Shawn Sons was carrying a prized possession onto the floor Thursday over from the state champion softball team, a lucky penny that assistant coach Rob Ruppert kept the dugout. Sons carried on the tradition with Ruppert recovering from surgery.

Ruppert said Hermes, the Bruins pitcher, found the penny before the first game of her sophomore softball season outside the dugout and asked him to hold on it. She threw a “gem,” Ruppert said, and it’s become their good-luck charm ever since, now before basketball games.

“I’m not sure Stephanie (Mickley) liked it at first, but then even she was checking to see if I had the penny,” Ruppert said. “It has been a real bond between Ella and I. And obviously from her performance on the field or court you know she is a great athlete. But a far better person. I think our ritual is as special to me as it is hers.”

St. Bede penny

Photo eye: St Bede senior Bella Pinter has turned in her face mask for a camera, serving as St. Bede’s official team photographer at state. She had an even better view of the state softball tournament as the Bruins catcher.

School’s out: School was canceled for the day at St. Bede Academy to allow the students to make the trip down I-39 to support the Bruins.

The Princeton girls basketball team also got a day off of school Friday to take in Saturday’s Class 1A portion of the state tournament.

Big expectations: Okawville coach Haylee Bowers has big expectations from her Rockets basketball team, returning to state to defend their state championship. She also has some big expectations off the court. She is 34 weeks pregnant expecting the birth of her second child.

They said it: A school official for Glasford Illini Bluffs reminded his students to stay classy and not make boisterous or demeaning cheers as they were wrapping up Thursday’s first semifinal. He told them, “Karma is undefeated.”

Bluffs beat Altamont 60-48 in overtime to punch its ticket to Saturday’s title game at 11 a.m. against Okawville.