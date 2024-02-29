La Salle County GOP condemns judge’s ruling to remove Donald Trump from Illinois ballot

The La Salle County Republican Party issued a statement Thursday condemning the ruling by a Cook County judge to remove former President Donald Trump from the Illinois ballot. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

The La Salle County Republican Party issued a statement Thursday condemning the ruling by a Cook County judge to remove former President Donald Trump from the Illinois ballot.

A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered Trump’s name to be removed from the March 19 Republican primary ballot but stayed her order until Friday to give time for an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court, according to Capitol News Illinois.

In a lengthy decision, Judge Tracie Porter said the Illinois State Board of Elections reached the wrong conclusion last month when it rejected a petition by five Illinois voters who objected to Trump’s candidacy, according to Capitol News Illinois. The objectors claimed Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol amounted to an “insurrection” and, thus, disqualified him under the 14th Amendment.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung issued a statement saying the campaign would appeal the decision, which he called “unconstitutional.”

“The La Salle County Republican Party vehemently condemns the outrageous and blatantly partisan ruling by a Cook County judge to remove President Donald J. Trump from the Illinois ballot,” said Larry Smith, chairman, La Salle County Republican Party. “This decision is nothing short of a disgrace to the principles of democracy and fair elections.”

The Bureau and La Salle counties clerks’ offices said the ruling has no impact on the ballot, as of now. No changes will be made to the March 19 primary ballots, said Bureau County Clerk Matthew Eggers.

“Republican primary ballots will still have Donald Trump as a candidate,” Eggers said in a news release Thursday. “Anyone that has already participated in in-person early voting or vote-by-mail does not need to take any action at this time.”

The decision comes at the same time the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing a similar challenge to Trump’s candidacy in Colorado. The high court heard oral arguments in that case Feb. 8 but has not yet issued a decision.

Eggers further said the Bureau County Clerk’s Office will follow any affirmed judiciary ruling as it relates to the 2024 presidential election.

The La Salle County GOP called the Cook County judge’s decision motivated by partisan politics, saying it sought to deprive the people of Illinois their right to choose their preferred candidate.

“By succumbing to the whims of the radical left, this judge has undermined the very foundation of our electoral system and trampled upon the voices of millions of voters,” Smith said. “Trump has tirelessly worked to uplift our nation, delivering on promises, bolstering our economy and standing up for the American people. His record of achievement speaks for itself, and the attempt to silence his candidacy through underhanded legal maneuvers is an affront to every citizen who believes in the integrity of our electoral process.”

The La Salle County Republican Party called on citizens to denounce the decision.

“We will continue to fight tirelessly to ensure that President Trump’s name appears on the ballot in Illinois, and we remain confident that the voters will ultimately have the final say in this matter,” Smith said.

— Peter Hancock, Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.