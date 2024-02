Boys basketball: BCR area sectional update, Thursday, Feb. 29

Princeton junior Noah LaPorte and the Tigers will try to throw down the top-seeded Byron Tigers in Friday's sectional finals at Mendota. eLaPort scored 28 points to lead PHS to a 69-66 win over Rockford Christian in Tuesday's regional semifinals. (Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A Elgin Christian Harvest Academy Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinal: (2) Aurora Christian 64, (1) Deerfield Rochelle Zell 56

Wednesday’s semifinal: (1) Serena 72, (2) Elgin Harvest Christian Academy 70

Friday’s final: (2) Aurora Christian (21-8) vs. (1) Serena (31-3), 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the DeKalb Supersectional to face the Hanover Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, March 4.

Class 2A Mendota Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinal: (4) Princeton 69, (2) Rockford Christian 66

Wednesday’s semifinal: (1) Byron 70, (4) Riverdale 51

Friday’s final: (4) Princeton (17-15) vs. (1) Byron (28-2), 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Sterling Supersectional to face the Elmhurst Timothy Christian Sectional winner at 7 p.m., Monday, March 4.

Class 2A Canton Sectional

Team to beat: Manual (21-10).

Tuesday’s semifinal: (1) Rockridge 31, (6) Peoria Notre Dame 28

Wednesday’s semifinal: (2) Macomb 41, (1) Peoria Manual 40

Friday’s final: (1) Rockridge (25-6) vs. (2) Macomb (25-5), 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Springfield Supersectional to face the Beardstown Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, March 4.

Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinal: (1) Fieldcrest 53, (2) Manteno 37

Wednesday’s semifinal: (1) Beecher 61, (2) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 51

Friday’s final: (1) Fieldcrest (33-1) vs. (1) Beecher (32-0), 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Joliet Supersectional to face the Chicago Corliss Sectional winner at 7 p.m., Monday, March 4.

Class 3A Pontiac Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals: (1) Metamora 69, (5) LaSalle-Peru 37

Wednesday’s semifinals: (2) Peoria Richwoods 70, (1) Kankakee 56

Friday’s final: 1) Metamora (30-4) vs. (2) Peoria Richwoods (25-4), 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Ottawa Supersectional to face the Harvey Thornton Sectional winner at 7 p.m., Monday, March 4.