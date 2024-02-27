Volleyball: PCJH Pumas finish as undefeated conference champions

The Putnam County 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams finished as undefeated champions in the Tri-County Conference by sweeping Midland on Monday, Feb. 12.Both teams took the top seed into the TCC tournament.The Putnam County 7th grade volleyball team wrapped up an undefeated Tri-County Conference championship by defeating Midland on Monday, Feb. 12. Team members are (front row, from left) Makenna Wrobleski, Lillian Bouxsein, Jaylynn Dickey, Bailee Vice and Joselyn Lopez; and (back row) Millie Harris, Anna Poignant, Hannah Heiberger, Layton (Tula) Rue, McKlay Gensini, Kinsey Pierski, Kami Nauman and Coach Shannon Jenkins. (Photo provided)