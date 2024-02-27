Volleyball: PCJH Pumas finish as undefeated conference champions

The Putnam County 8th grade volleyball team was celebrated on Monday, Feb. 12 for defeating Midland to finish as undefeated champions in the Tri-County Conference. Team members are (front row, from left) Diana Ely, Eden Carlson, Tinlee Sistek, Jaycee Dickey, Naty Villagomez, Megan Wiley and Illiana Luke; and (back row), Mya Barajas, Kennedy Holocker, Avery Grasser, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Sam Marciniak and Britney Trinidad. Not pictured is Hannah Heighberger. (Photo provided)

The Putnam County 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams finished as undefeated champions in the Tri-County Conference by sweeping Midland on Monday, Feb. 12.

Both teams took the top seed into the TCC tournament.