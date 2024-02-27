Spring Valley native sworn in as judge in New York

Diane Darwish Plumley was sworn in Dec. 22 as a newly elected judge for the family court of Onondaga County, New York.

Now a resident of Lafayette, New York, Plumley is a native of Spring Valley. She graduated from Hall High School, earned her undergraduate degree (major, economics; minor, mathematics) at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, then moved to New York, completing her Juris Doctor with honors at Syracuse University, concurrently with a Masters of Science degree in telecommunications and network management. She has practiced family law for the past 18 years through her private law practice.

She and her husband, Dr. Peter Plumley, Ph.D., reside on 11 acres, where their hobbies include keeping vegetable and flower gardens, and raising chickens. They volunteer in support of educating youth in multiple facets of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Plumley serves as president and communications chair for Technology Alliance of Central New York. She teaches cyber law at Syracuse University, and also guest lectures there on the topics of intellectual property and courtroom practice.