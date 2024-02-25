Pesticide applicator session added March 12 in Bureau County

An additional testing-only session and certification program for private pesticide applicators has been added for March 12 at the Bureau County University of Illinois Extension office. (Shaw File Photo)

An additional testing-only session and certification program for private pesticide applicators has been added for March 12 at the Bureau County University of Illinois Extension office.

This session is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. at the office, 850 Thompson St., Princeton. All commercial tests will be offered. Register by calling the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau Office at 815-875-2878. There is no charge to attend.

Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit is offering the following remaining classes. Certification is required to apply restricted use pesticides. The sessions are in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Participants will need to bring a calculator. Calculators must be simple function calculators. No smart phones or smart devices will be allowed.

There is no charge for the testing. If you need a reasonable accommodation, indicate it when registering.

The sessions are:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: Marshall – Putnam Counties University of Illinois Extension Office, 509 Front St., Henry. Register by calling the University of Illinois Extension – Marshall-Putnam Office at 309-364-2356.

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday March 12: Bureau County University of Illinois Extension Office. This session is full.

Private Applicator Manuals and workbooks can be purchased online or at local extension offices. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus. Questions may be directed to Daryle Wragge, ag program coordinator, 309-364-2356.