Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle, will host the program Journey to Jerusalem.

Adam Ford, of Tonica, will speak about his travel experience at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, in the Church’s Cafe. The church’s Men’s Group is hosting the 90-minute program but all are invited. Cookies and coffee will be served. The church is handicapped accessible. For more information contact Dan Maack at 815-202-1062.