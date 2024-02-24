BCR boys basketball standings, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

|BCR teams
|All
|*Bureau Valley (3-7 TRAC East)
|16-17
|+Princeton (7-2 TRAC East)
|16-15
|*Hall (3-7 TRAC East)
|11-16
|*St. Bede (4-4 Tri-County)
|11-22
|*LaMoille (2-6 Little Ten)
|7-24
|*DePue (1-6 Little Ten)
|7-22
|*Princeton Christian Academy
|5-5
|* season completed; +regional champion
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|*Kewanee
|8-2
|22-9
|+Princeton
|7-3
|16-15
|*Newman
|6-4
|21-12
|*Mendota
|3-7
|14-19
|*Bureau Valley
|3-7
|16-17
|*Hall
|3-7
|12-15
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|+Rockridge
|12-0
|25-6
|*Sherrard
|8-4
|22-8
|+Riverdale
|8-4
|22-8
|*Orion
|5-7
|17-14
|*Morrison
|5-7
|13-17
|*Monmouth-Roseville
|3-9
|15-18
|*Erie-Prophetstown
|1-11
|3-22
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|*Marquette
|9-0
|24-9
|*Seneca
|8-1
|23-10
|*Midland
|6-3
|16-15
|*Woodland
|5-4
|17-14
|*St. Bede
|4-5
|11-21
|*Lowpoint-Washburn
|4-5
|19-13
|*Roanoke-Benson
|3-6
|7-22
|*Henry-Senachwine
|2-7
|10-19
|*Dwight
|2-7
|7-23
|*Putnam County
|2-7
|7-25
|Little Ten
|All
|All
|+Serena
|10-0
|30-3
|*Earlville
|9-1
|28-5
|*HBR
|8-2
|17-15
|*Indian Creek
|7-3
|20-12
|*Newark
|6-4
|12-19
|*Somonauk
|5-5
|16-16
|*IMSA
|4-6
|9-21
|*LaMoille
|2-8
|7-24
|*Hiawatha
|2-8
|7-22
|*DePue
|1-9
|7-22
|*Leland
|1-9
|8-21
|Other area teams
|All
|+Fieldcrest (9-0 HOIC)
|32-1
|+LaSalle-Peru (7-3 I-8)
|24-8
|*Sterling (9-5 WB6)
|24-9
|*Dixon (8-1 Big Northern)
|23-6
|*Streator (11-3 IC-8)
|23-9
|*Annawan (7-3 Lincoln Trail)
|23-9
|+Fulton (8-1 NUIC)
|23-11
|*Rock Falls (6-3 BNC)
|19-11
|*Stark County (8-2 Lincoln Trail)
|19-12
|*Ottawa (3-7 I-8)
|12-15
|*Wethersfield (5-6 Lincoln Trail)
|12-19
|Rochelle (3-7 I-8)
|10-21
|*Amboy (0-8 NUIC)
|4-27
|*Geneseo (1-13 WB6)
|3-25