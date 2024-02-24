February 24, 2024
BCR boys basketball standings, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Corban Chhim eyes the hoop as he gets by Hall's Caleb Bickett on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at Hall High School.

Corban Chhim and the Bureau Valley Storm take a 15-16 record into the postseason. (Scott Anderson)

BCR teamsAll
*Bureau Valley (3-7 TRAC East)16-17
+Princeton (7-2 TRAC East)16-15
*Hall (3-7 TRAC East)11-16
*St. Bede (4-4 Tri-County)11-22
*LaMoille (2-6 Little Ten)7-24
*DePue (1-6 Little Ten)7-22
*Princeton Christian Academy5-5
* season completed; +regional champion
Three Rivers EastConAll
*Kewanee8-222-9
+Princeton7-316-15
*Newman6-421-12
*Mendota3-714-19
*Bureau Valley3-716-17
*Hall3-712-15
Three Rivers WestConAll
+Rockridge12-025-6
*Sherrard8-422-8
+Riverdale8-422-8
*Orion5-717-14
*Morrison5-713-17
*Monmouth-Roseville3-915-18
*Erie-Prophetstown1-113-22
Tri-CountyConAll
*Marquette9-024-9
*Seneca8-123-10
*Midland6-316-15
*Woodland5-417-14
*St. Bede4-511-21
*Lowpoint-Washburn4-519-13
*Roanoke-Benson3-67-22
*Henry-Senachwine2-710-19
*Dwight2-77-23
*Putnam County2-77-25
Little TenAllAll
+Serena10-030-3
*Earlville9-128-5
*HBR8-217-15
*Indian Creek7-320-12
*Newark6-412-19
*Somonauk5-516-16
*IMSA4-69-21
*LaMoille2-87-24
*Hiawatha2-87-22
*DePue1-97-22
*Leland1-98-21
Other area teamsAll
+Fieldcrest (9-0 HOIC)32-1
+LaSalle-Peru (7-3 I-8)24-8
*Sterling (9-5 WB6)24-9
*Dixon (8-1 Big Northern)23-6
*Streator (11-3 IC-8)23-9
*Annawan (7-3 Lincoln Trail)23-9
+Fulton (8-1 NUIC)23-11
*Rock Falls (6-3 BNC)19-11
*Stark County (8-2 Lincoln Trail)19-12
*Ottawa (3-7 I-8)12-15
*Wethersfield (5-6 Lincoln Trail)12-19
Rochelle (3-7 I-8)10-21
*Amboy (0-8 NUIC)4-27
*Geneseo (1-13 WB6)3-25