2A boys basketball: Princeton makes their own footprint, wins third straight regional

Members of the Princeton boys basketball team hoist the Class 2A Regional plaque after defeating Morrison during the Class 2A Regional final game on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Erie-Prophetstown High School. (Scott Anderson)

PROPHETSTOWN - Princeton coach Jason Smith called a team meeting last month to tell his Tigers basketball team it was their time to put their own stamp on the program.

They did just that, defeating an upstart Morrison Mustangs team 57-55 for the Class 2A Prophetstown Regional championship Friday night, the Tigers third straight regional crown.

“About a month, a month and half ago, we had a little team meeting, just me and the boys and we talked about leaving our own footprint on this program. Our own legacy,” Smith said. “Couldn’t worry about what last year’s team did. Got to worry about what this year’s team did. And ever since then, they’ve been coming together, gelling well in practice. Talking and high-fiving. Being there for one another. And I couldn’t be any prouder as as coach of this team right now.”

“After losing those three studs last year, nobody thought we’d be back, but here we are,” PHS junior Noah LaPorte said of all-staters Teegan Davis and Grady Thompson along with Kolten Monroe.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte eyes the hoop over Morrison's Brenden Martin during the Class 2A Regional final game on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Erie-Prophetstown High School. (Scott Anderson)

The No. 4 seeded Tigers (16-15) advance to the Mendota Sectional to face 2-seeded Rockford Christian (20-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Royal Lions beat crosstown rival No. 3 Rockford Lutheran 75-55 to repeat as regional champion at Winnebago.

This is the third time Princeton has 3-peated as regional champions, including a streak of four straight from 1992-95 and again from 2009-11.

Morrison (13-17) overcame a 30-23 halftime deficit by outscoring the Tigers 18-8 to close out the third quarter to take a six-point lead.

DaeShaun McQueen bounced in a 3-pointer from the top and added a layup to give the Mustangs a 44-38 edge at quarter’s end.

LaPorte brought the Tigers even at 55-55 with a putback, a 3-pointer and a drive with 6:00 remaining.

McQueen scored on a drive and Carson Strating hit a 3-pointer to put the Mustangs back up by five, only to have the Tigers answer to tie the game back at 50-50 on a drive by LaPorte and 3-point play by Korte Lawson with 2:43 to play.

The Mustangs gained their last lead at 53-52 on 1-of 2-free throws by Chase Newman with 1:21 remaining.

Princeton's Tyson Phillips runs around Morrison's Chase Newman during the Class 2A Regional final game on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Erie-Prophetstown High School. (Scott Anderson)

LaPorte was fouled on a drive and cashed in both free throws to give the Tigers a 54-53 edge with 52.5 to play. LaPorte made a steal, leading to a wide-open look by Daniel Sousa to make it 56-53.

McQueen came up big again for the Mustangs with a hoop to cut it to 56-55 with just 16.4 showing.

The Tigers missed two free throws, but Morrison center Brenden Martin tumbled coming down a rebound and was called for traveling.

Jordan Reinhardt made 1 of 2 free throws for the final score of the game at 57-55.

“We knew they weren’t going to give up. They got the lead and we shot back in the fourth quarter and finished the game,” LaPorte said. “Just believing in each other, getting tips on defense. Defense leading to offense and it just cycles itself.”

“They’ve been resilient all year long. We had a tough schedule and the grit these guys have is just second to none. I couldn’t be any prouder than every single one of them,” Smith said. “Man, what a game. Hats off to Morrison. They’re physical and athletic. Wow. It was fun to be part of this game.”

“Morrison’s fans brought it. Princeton’s fans brought it and it was a great atmosphere. Couldn’t hear yourselves sometimes it was so loud.”

Morrison coach Mark Ernst said the Mustangs gave it their best shot this week, including a 73-66 upset over top-seeded Rock Falls in Tuesday’s semifinals, playing without starter Dawson Hepner, who was out with the flu.

“He’s one of our best defenders and we could have used him tonight. He wanted to come back but just couldn’t get rid of the fever,” Ernst said.

Besides his team, Ernst said “not many people,” would have given the Mustangs a chance to beat Rock Falls and make it to the finals.

“Wednesday was our best game all year. We didn’t shoot as well tonight as we did Tuesday and that was also unfortunate,” he said. “You have your highs and lows. Somebody has to lose. Unfortunately, it was us tonight.”

Princeton's Noah LaPorte reacts in the closing seconds of the game against Morrison during the Class 2A Regional final on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Morrison High School. (Scott Anderson)

LaPorte led the Tigers with 24 points as he closes in on the 1,000-point career mark. Sousa had 10 points while senior reserve Landen Koning and Lawson added seven each.

McQueen matched LaPorte’s 24 points for the Mustangs while Strating and Martin added 10 each.

The Mustangs got out of the gates quickly, taking a 10-1 lead with nine points by McQueen. They scored the last seven points of the quarter to go up 17-6.

“Got off to a great start and unfortunately, second quarter we just turned it over way too much,” Ernst said. “Even though we got back in it after that, that killed our lead. We wouldn’t have been in this trouble if we had done a better job in the second quarter.”

The Tiger took their first lead of the night at 21-20 on a pair of free throws by Sousa with 3:16 left in the second quarter. They outscored the Mustangs 11-3 to take a 30-23 lead at the half.