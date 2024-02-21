Boys basketball: Rivals Bureau Valley, Princeton square off in tonight’s regional semifinals

Rivals Bureau Valley and Princeton will meet in tonight's Class 2A Prophetstown Regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. (Mike Vaughn)

PROPHETSTOWN - Bureau Valley and Princeton fans will be treated to one more rivalry game in tonight’s regional semifinals of the Class 2A Prophetstown Regional.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Prophetsown High School following the opening semifinal between top-seeded Rock Falls (19-10) and Three Rivers West rival Morrison (11-16).

Tonight’s game will be the last meeting between the Bureau County rivals for the foreseeable future with the Storm leaving the Three Rivers Conference and they are not scheduled to play.

Bureau Valley and Princeton split their two Three Rivers East matchups this season, both winning at home. The Storm topped the Tigers 62-56 in the County Christmas Classic on Dec. 28 at the Storm Cellar with the Tigers rebounding for a resounding 70-44 victory at Prouty Gym on Jan. 30.

Princeton holds a 24-19 all-time series edge dating back to Bureau Valley’s first year in 1995-96. The Storm hold a 4-2 edge in postseason play and stand 2-0 at neutral sights.

In their last postseason meeting, the Storm beat the Tigers 70-50 for the regional championship in 2015 at Fulton.

The winners of tonight’s semifinals will play for the regional championship at 7 p.m. on Friday.