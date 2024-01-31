Boys basketball: Bureau Valley vs. Princeton all-time series scores

Now that Bureau County rivals Princeton and Bureau Valley have played for the last time for the foreseeable future, here’s a look back at all of the scores over the years, including highlights:

Keys to location: bf is Bollman Fieldhouse; p is Prouty Gym; bv is Bureau Valley; n is neutral

1995-96 - BV 54, PHS 51-bf (David Stuzman hit the “Shot Heard Around Bureau Valley with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Storm to victory in the first meeting at rustic Bollman Fieldhouse in New Bedford)

1996-97 - BV 73, PHS 72-p

1997-98 - PHS 62, BV 45-bv

1998-99 - PHS 49-41-p

1999-00 - BV 85, PHS 65-bv

2000-01 - BV 72, PHS 56-p (The Storm, who just moved back to No. 2 in the state rankings make 25-29 free throws, 15-18 in fourth quarter to put the game away. John Elliot scores 18 points and Phil Endress 17 with Mike Behrens adding 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench for BV)

2001-02 - PHS 77, BV 68-bv

- BV 52, PHS 41-bv (Phil Endress scores 12 points as part of 26-9 run by BV to rally for its third straight sectional title in front of a packed crowd of 2,000 at the Storm Cellar. Endress finishes with 16 points and Reid Oberle has 13 to send the Storm (28-3) back to the DeKalb Supersectional. The Tigers (23-5) led by as much as eight points (30-22) in the middle of the third quarter)

2002-03 - BV 74, PHS 69-p

- PHS 54, BV 47 (RF)-bv (Tigers snap Storm’s regional championship streak of seven)

2003-04 - PHS 65, BV 61-bv

- BV 59, PHS 55-bv (The Storm avenge an earlier-season loss to the Tigers by beating them for the regional championship at the Storm Cellar)

2004-05 - BV 68, PHS 60-p

2005-06 - PHS 59, BV 35-bv

2006-07 - PHS 38, BV 22-p

2007-08 - PHS 57, BV 49-bv

- BV 53, PHS 43-bv (Storm win a regional semifinals on home court)

2008-09 - BV 60, PHS 59-p

2009-10 - PHS 64, BV 39-bv

- PHS 63, BV 40-p (The Tigers beat the Storm in the regional semifinals at Prouty Gym in Brad Bickett’s last game as coach at BV after a highly successful run, including three state tournament appearances. PHS would go on to repeat as regional champions and reach the sectional finals)

2010-11 - BV 53, PHS 50-p

2011-12 - PHS 78-68-bv

2012-13 - No game played

2013-14 - BV 55, PHS 46-bv

2014-15 - BV 69, PHS 49-p (A new twist to the rivalry finds the county rivals now playing as Three Rivers Conference foes at Prouty Gym.

- BV 65, PHS 53-bv

- BV 70, PHS 50-n (The Storm completes the hat trick over the Tigers, winning the regional championship at Fulton in what would be Jesse Brandt’s last game as coach at PHS. The regional crown is the Storm’s first in 10 years. Parker Neuhalfen’s BV all-time leading scorer, leads all scorers with 19 points. BV head coach Jason Marquis was a member of the Storm’s regional champions in 2005).

2015-16 - PHS 63, BV 42-bv

2016-17 - PHS 82, BV 57-p

- PHS 64, BV 51-bv

2017-18 - BV 67, PHS 63-n (The Storm and Tigers meet at the Colmone Classic at Hall for the first time. BV has a 20-0 run in the third quarter to take a 48-34 lead. PHS senior Josh Reinhardt has a game-high 31 points. Andrew Petros leads BV with 18 points and Corbin Endress added 17)

- BV 54, PHS 42-bv (The Storm, having cracked the 2A rankings for the first time during the season at No. 10, uses a 17-2 to run go up 13 points late in the first quarter to turn back the Tigers on a sub-zero winter night. BV improves to 15-2, 1-0 in the TRAC East. PHS fell to 10-3, 3-1).

- BV 73, PHS 54-p

2018-19 - PHS 53, BV 38-bv

- PHS 61-60-p

2019-20 - PHS 63-47-bv

PHS 74-62-p

2020-21 - PHS 74-43-bv

PHS 83-50-p

2021-22 - PHS 61-58-bv

PHS 73-61

2022-23 - PHS 69-42-bv

PHS 69-35-p

2023-24 - BV 62-56-bv

PHS 70, BV 44-p (The Tigers put the finishing touches on the rivalry for now, making a 32-point turnaround from a loss at BV a month ago)

At a further glance:

Series standing: PHS 25, Bureau Valley 19

Games at Bollman Fieldhouse: BV 1, PHS 0

Games at Storm Cellar: PHS 15, BV 8

Games at Prouty Gym: Princeton 10, BV 8

Neutral sites: BV 2, Princeton 0

County Christmas Classic: Princeton 4, BV 1

Postseason: BV 4, Princeton 2

Three Rivers play: Princeton 14, BV 5