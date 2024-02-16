Seed, grow light workshops set in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam counties

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam Master Gardener Program will be offering several seed starting workshops in February and March to answer many of the questions new and old gardeners alike have about the seed starting process. (Photo provided by U of I Extension)

Have you tried your hand at seed starting only to be disappointed when the seeds don’t germinate or just die off unexpectedly?

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam Master Gardener Program will be offering several seed starting workshops in February and March to answer many of the questions new and old gardeners alike have about the seed starting process.

Master Gardeners will provide information and demonstrations focusing on the soil type, containers, temperature, light and moisture requirements of various vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Participants will practice starting their own seeds to bring home.

Master Gardeners with various methods and a history of success in seed starting will be available for workshops throughout the service area. These workshops are free of charge and open to the public. The following dates and times will require registration to ensure materials and space.

Seed Starting workshops will be at the following locations: Bureau County Extension Office, 850 Thompson St., Becker Professional Suites, Princeton; Marshall Putnam County Extension, 509 Front St., Suite 4, Henry; and Richard Mautino Memorial Library, 215 E. Cleveland St., Spring Valley.

To register for one of these workshopsgo to the following links:

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22: Bureau County Extension Office at https://go.illinois.edu/bureauseeds

6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5: Marshall Putnam County Extension Office https://go.illinois.edu/mpseeds

5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6: Richard Mautino Memorial Library https://go.illinois.edu/springseeds

In addition to the Seed Starting Workshops, the Master Gardener Program will offer a Seed Starting Grow Light Workshop. Everything you need to construct your own grow light for seedlings will be included. This workshop will include step-by-step hands-on instruction with a Master Gardener assisting and can be taken home with you that day. The $20 cost to attend includes all materials and instruction. Register for this great opportunity to expand your seed starting projects at https://go.illinois.edu/growlight. The event is scheduled 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at CTC-124 Conference Room, Illinois Valley Community College, 815 N. Orlando Smith St Oglesby.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, Master Gardener/Master Naturalist coordinator, at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356 if you require special accommodations to attend or have additional questions about the Seed Starting and or Grow Light workshops.