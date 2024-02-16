$1 million scratch off sold in Peru

A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was purchased at the Speedway on May Road in Peru. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The winning ticket is from Illinois Lottery’s first $50 scratch-off, called $10 million.

The winner is the third player to score the game’s $1 million prize tier.

The game includes three $10 million top prizes, 15 prizes of $1 million, and the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket available in Illinois, according to Illinois Lotter.

For selling the winning ticket, Speedway in Peru will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount, or $10,000. No information was provided about the winning ticket holder.

So far this year, more than 8.2 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players more than $199 million in prizes, according to the Illinois Lottery.