Streator library to host heart-themed scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will be in the Valentine’s Day spirit the week of Feb. 12. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will be in the Valentine’s Day spirit the week of Feb. 12.

Its scavenger hunt will be heart-themed. Search the library and find all of the hidden items.

The library, 130 S. Park St., has a week full of activities planned. Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ for more information or call 815-672-2729.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Storytime, children. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Lego Club, children. Build, stack and create.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Toddler Time. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: S.T.E.M. activity.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Rolled Paper Heart Wreaths, adults. Make a cute and easy Valentine’s themed heart wreath for your home. Must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/.

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Cultural gathering, Valentine’s edition. Visit the library to discover the way other cultures celebrate Valentine’s Day, specifically Spain and France.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Game Informer.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Game night. Come to the library and play some games.

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16: Painting Academy. The library invites you to come out for a night full of colors.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16: Laser Tag, children. Must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: Dungeons & Dragons. Will you embark on the journey?