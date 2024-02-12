Streator library to host heart-themed scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will be in the Valentine’s Day spirit the week of Feb. 12.
Its scavenger hunt will be heart-themed. Search the library and find all of the hidden items.
The library, 130 S. Park St., has a week full of activities planned. Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ for more information or call 815-672-2729.
5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.
4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Storytime, children. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.
4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Lego Club, children. Build, stack and create.
10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Toddler Time. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.
2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: S.T.E.M. activity.
4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Rolled Paper Heart Wreaths, adults. Make a cute and easy Valentine’s themed heart wreath for your home. Must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/.
4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Cultural gathering, Valentine’s edition. Visit the library to discover the way other cultures celebrate Valentine’s Day, specifically Spain and France.
4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Game Informer.
5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Game night. Come to the library and play some games.
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16: Painting Academy. The library invites you to come out for a night full of colors.
6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16: Laser Tag, children. Must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/.
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: Dungeons & Dragons. Will you embark on the journey?