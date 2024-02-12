Marquette student leads ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ at state GOP gala

Marquette Academy second grader Jonathan Findley, son of La Salle County Board Member Beth Findley Smith, R-Somonauk, and Michael Findley, led the “Pledge of Allegiance” at the inaugural Illinois Republican Party Bank Your Vote Gala in Rosemont this past weekend. (Photo provided by Beth Findley Smith)

The event, attended by more than 750 Republican officials, party members and legislators, showcased Findley’s patriotism and leadership.

The gala raised more than $450,000 to increase Illinois Republican voter turnout for the 2024 elections. The Bank Your Vote initiative encourages Republican voters to vote early when the polls first open, either in person or by mail. Friday’s gala was the first state-specific celebration of the initiative, championed by one of the event’s lead speakers, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

Among the guests present was U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who commended Findley for his display of patriotism and civic pride.