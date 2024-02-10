La Salle pop artist creates Super Bowl art on quarters

Pop artist John Kettman, of La Salle, holds quarters he painted of Super Bowl starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Kettman painted the back of the quarter representing the quarterback. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle pop artist John Kettman is putting his twist on the Super Bowl.

The artist, who also has ties to Streator, has created numerous pieces of art in his career that have earned him notability and he enjoys thinking outside the box with his creations.

To celebrate Sunday’s Super Bowl, Kettman painted starting quarterbacks Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs on the backs of quarters.

Kettman previously has painted multiple Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on the back of a quarter, so the idea is not entirely new to him. He has painted portraits of presidential and gubernatorial candidates on pumpkins and also specializes in miniature paintings, making portraits on rice, coffee beans and crackers.

He recently was photographed with television personality Svengoolie, along with a portrait of Svengoolie on a pumpkin.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/RtistikCreationsByJohnKettman to view more of Kettman’s art.