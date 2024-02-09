Boys basketball: BV, Princeton sent to the Erie-Prophetstown Regional

Rivals Bureau Valley and Princeton could meet again sooner than expected.

Both the Storm and Tigers were sent to the Class 2A Erie-Prophetstown Regional and are projected to meet in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

No. 5 Bureau Valley will host No. 12 Erie-Prophetstown in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19 with the winner to draw No. 4 Princeton in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

No. 1 Rock Falls will draw the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal between No. 10 Morrison at No. 6 Oregon in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

At the Class 2A Hall Regional, the No. 7 Red Devils will host No. 9 Mendota in quarterfinal play on Feb. 19. Their winner will advance to face No. 2 Seneca in the Feb. 21 semifinals at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Riverdale awaits the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal between No. 11 Aurora Central Catholic at No. 6 Sandwich in the second semifinal on Feb. 21 at Hall.

In Class 1A, Annawan, Amboy, DePue, LaMoille and St. Bede were all sent to the Wethersfield Regional with quarterfinal games on tap for Monday hosted by the higher seeds.

No. 11 LaMoille will play at No. 5 Wethersfield at 6 p.m., while No. 10 St. Bede will play at No. 9 Galva, No. 12 DePue will play at No. 3 Fulton and No. 14 Amboy will play at No. 2 Annawan all at 7 p.m.

No. 14 Putnam County will play at No. 3 Abingdon-Avon in the 1A ROWVA Regional at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.

In the 1A Somonauk regional, No. 4 Ottawa Marquette will host No. 14 at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19. their winner will face the winner between No. 11 Dwight at No. 7 Indian Creek in the Feb. 21 semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

In Class 3A, No. 2 and host Sterling will face No. 8 Ottawa at 6 p.m. and No. 5 L-P will play No. 3 Dixon at 7:30 p.m. in semifinal play on Feb. 21.