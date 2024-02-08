Don’s Furniture named January 2024 business of the month by Streator chamber

Don's Furniture was named the January 2024 business of the month by the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce. Pictures are (from left) Lori Snell (Chamber Board), Lisa Piecha and Melissa Givens (Chamber ambassadors), Cheri and Bill Schmitt (owners), Courtney Levy (Chamber executive director), Ben Hiltabrand and Ryan McGuckin (Chamber Board). (Photo provided by Dana Stillwell)

Don’s Furniture in Streator was selected as the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s January business of the month.

Don’s Furniture, 311 E. Main St., is celebrating 70 years in business this year.

Don’s offers a full line of furniture from major brands at competitive prices, along with free delivery, setup and removal of old furnishings, according to a news release from the Streator chamber. The furniture store also has another location on Route 23 just south of Ottawa.

For information, call 815-673-3700 or visit donsfurnitureinc.com.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month. Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.