Cash raffle raising funds for Walnut Days fireworks

A $1,000 cash prize raffle is raising money for the Walnut Days Celebration fireworks.

Tickets are available for $25 at Walnut locations including the Shell gas station, Didley’s Bar & Grill, Walnut Cafe, the Walnut Village Office and the Walnut Leader.

The drawing is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Didley’s, 112 S. Main St. All tickets will be drawn, with every 25th ticket winning a $25 gift card to one of the following Walnut businesses: Shell, Didley’s Bar & Grill, Walnut Cafe, The Shed, Walnut Hardware, Walnut Acres Country Store or Avanti’s Foods. Second-place and third-place cash prizes are $500 and $250, respectively. The last ticket drawn will be the $1,000 winner.

The 2024 Walnut Days Celebration will be Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7.

For information about the fundraising raffle, call Jess Entas at 815-716-0009 or Jen Butler at 815-716 0110, or email walnutdays@gmail.com.